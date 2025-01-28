Sensor technologies transforming supply chains

Recent warehouse-efficiency improvements leveraging sensors benefit manufacturers, distributors, and buyers.

Kelsie McMillin • Senior technology specialist, IoT | DigiKey

Supply chains have significantly transformed in the last decade with the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital-transformation (DX) initiatives. Beyond tracking a package or product, the ability to monitor specific details has become key to today’s warehouses and distribution centers.

More specifically, connected devices and sensors enable realtime monitoring of production processes, facilitating predictive maintenance and improving overall efficiency. In fact, the proliferation of the IoT in supply-chain operations has spurred development of some of the most innovative sensor technologies on the market.

Sensors for warehouse visibility

An effective supply chain starts with optimized warehouses. Here, sensors are key to improving visibility, efficiency, and successful management of materials as they move through production, storage, and distribution. Using IoT sensor data allows manufacturers to make well-informed decisions, whether in the warehouse or remotely monitoring the system.

Though the type of connectivity may vary depending on the range needed and the location of the sensor, many facilities use Ethernet in combination with WiFi, Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular communications. Sensors can ensure that environmental factors (including temperature or humidity) are stable to provide realtime tracking data or even monitor predictive maintenance needed on warehouse machinery. Further, positioning sensors such as accelerometers and gyroscope sensors can track a product’s position and orientation.

Tapping into IoT sensors allows data to be stored, analyzed, and interpreted. This can identify areas for improvement or solutions for issues that may arise. Asset trackers and sensors are becoming less expensive, so they are more widespread in manufacturing and warehousing facilities. With the increasing number of sensors available, data management becomes more important.

Sensors for inventory traceability

IoT sensors are also key to inventory management and traceability. These include sensors connected to barcodes that automatically log items in and out to ensure reliable stock levels. Barcode scanners with image sensors also provide valuable realtime visibility throughout a product’s journey through the supply chain.

In the past, cameras only took pictures. Now though, they are used to track objects, monitor quality control, and ensure accurate orders. With the addition of IoT to warehouses, sensors and the corresponding data can go to the cloud and stored in case of future detection of defects or recalls.

Advanced traceability solutions are essential for a well-developed supply chain and optimized warehouse functionality. Traceability scanners minimize manual checks and add efficiency by viewing multiple items simultaneously, aiding in quality control, packaging and accuracy for current and future orders.

Robotics leverage the latest sensing technologies

Sensors are also core to the functions of advanced robotic systems to perform various tasks along the supply chain with greater precision and complexity than ever before. Collaborative robots (cobots), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) all see increased adoption as they optimize supply-chain efficiencies. AMRs can also work around tight spaces where toxic chemicals and heavy machinery pose a danger to humans.

Using sensors, machine vision, and artificial intelligence, AMRs can navigate surroundings accurately and are completely independent of human control. AGVs excel at material handling in warehouses and distribution facilities. They move on preprogrammed paths through software programming and using sensors such as LiDAR. AGVs are designed to handle basic tasks such as moving pallets or removing trash.

Cobots do menial and dangerous tasks alongside human counterparts freed to work on more complicated jobs. Cobot sensor arrays to detect the presence of people or obstacles. For example, laser scanners on cobots prompt speed reductions in predetermined zones to ensure worker safety.

With DX programs in place, all information related to these actions can go to the cloud for analysis anywhere. This ensures continuous operational improvement for full-capacity performance.

Enhanced connectivity

The latest communication technologies also complement sensors for fully optimized warehouse processes. Besides Ethernet, these include 5G, new forms of WiFi, and BLE for more effective data transmissions.

In fact, ever-smaller communication-component sizes are enabling connectivity in more spaces than ever before. Enhancing connectivity across warehouses assists in efficient data collection — automatically bringing it to one place for a cohesive view of what is happening and when. The future of the supply chain depends on realtime data collection, predictive analysis and end-to-end visibility, all of which rely on a strong connective platform across the supply chain.