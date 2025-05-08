Sensors conference in Boston to feature keynotes, panels, and poster sessions

The IEEE Sensors Council will sponsor the 2025 Sensors in Spotlight Conference on May 16, 2025, at the Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Complex (ISEC) at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will bring together participants from academia, industry, and research institutions for technical discussions and presentations on current developments in sensor technology.

The conference program includes a series of keynote talks delivered by representatives from various sectors of the sensor and electronics industries and academia. Scheduled speakers include individuals affiliated with DuPont Electronics & Industrial, Oxford University, Silicon Catalyst, Blue Origin, and the Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA). These talks will cover technical and application-focused topics relevant to ongoing advancements in sensing systems.

Two panel discussions are planned for the conference. One will examine sensor ecosystems, focusing on integration, development lifecycles, and support infrastructure for sensor deployment. The second panel will explore the increasing ubiquity of sensors across multiple domains, considering technical challenges related to scale, interoperability, and reliability.

The event program also includes a poster session highlighting research from students and early-career contributors. This session will present developments in sensor-related technologies, methods, and applications, offering a platform for technical feedback and peer engagement.

The agenda includes structured opportunities for informal networking during lunch and a reception, where attendees from various technical backgrounds can discuss collaborative interests and exchange perspectives on emerging sensor technologies.

The conference is intended for individuals with technical interests in sensing systems, including researchers, engineers, students, and technology developers. The event’s sessions aim to provide insight into current research, application trends, and engineering challenges within the sensor community.