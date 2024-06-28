Series of surface area light guides unveiled by Bivar

Bivar, a manufacturer of LED and light pipe solutions has announced its new surface area light guides. These guides combine advanced light pipe technology, lensing, and control techniques to uniformly illuminate surface areas in a space-saving design. Bivar’s high reliability PLCC surface mount LEDs onboard ensure vibrant color output, attractive appearance, and long-lasting performance.

The surface area light guides are designed to bring the distinctive LED lighting seen in consumer and automotive applications to OEM enclosure and equipment designs. With color-coding and functional effects such as flashing, sequential blinking, and patterns, the guides offer eye-catching illumination that enhances information delivery while improving guidance and safety.

“Our innovative approach combines vibrant colored surface areas with precise positioning, making them ideal for a wide range of applications,” said Tom Silber, CEO of Bivar.

Key features of the light guides include:

Variety of illuminated surface area sizes: The light guides come in various sizes to suit different application needs, ensuring flexibility and versatility.

Multiple mounting options: With options such as snap, slide-in, mounting screw, and adhesive attachment, installation is convenient and adaptable to different design requirements.

Customizable design: The guides can be customized to accommodate specific application requirements, including shapes, power levels, controls, and overall packaging, providing tailored solutions for diverse needs.

Various wiring 0ptions: Wiring options are available to facilitate seamless installation and system connection, streamlining the integration process.

The surface area light guides offer a blend of functionality, aesthetics, and ease of integration.

