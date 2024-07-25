Service solutions from NORD provide local support with global reach

NORD DRIVESYSTEMS is a global manufacturing leader with customer-focused support available when and where customers need it. Thanks to its vast sales and service network active in 80 countries, NORD can overcome common challenges such as alignment with international technical standards and efficiency requirements, as well as language and cultural barriers, all while maintaining a personalized, local feel. Every NORD customer receives added value with complete support before, during, and after the sale, and accessing the U.S. service and support teams is now even easier with one convenient phone number: 888-314-6673. Non-emergency customer support is available via telephone Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time. After hours, NORD is always on call with emergency breakdown service available 24/7/365 to resolve issues quickly and get operations back up and running with minimal downtime. In addition to phone support, NORD has a wide range of additional options to provide individualized service to their customers.

Fast, accurate service is paramount for NORD and is the focal point of their service structure. In the U.S. market, NORD has 4 state-of-the-art production plants located in Charlotte, NC, Corona, CA, McKinney, TX, and Waunakee, WI. These facilities not only manufacture drive solutions but also feature a full staff of customer experience, engineering, and service technicians dedicated to assisting customers from product selection to routine system maintenance. In addition to its own production and assembly facilities, an extensive network of over 500 experienced, knowledgeable, and dedicated distributor partners are available throughout North America that serve as an extension of NORD’s internal service teams. Five of these partners are designated as authorized service providers, offering customers the same level of service as NORD’s own facilities. NORD’s sophisticated supply chain is also able to access inventory worldwide, allowing for global availability and fast delivery of both standard and expedited products in many cases without additional fees.

NORD provides presales support with tools, training, engineering assistance, technology and logistics project development, and a documentation center with technical and operational resources. Customers work with a dedicated District Sales Manager located in their region for fast response time and a bridge to support teams, but also have the freedom to contact them directly when needed. They can access the myNORD Online Customer Portal at their convenience to select and configure products with account-specific pricing. NORD’s online customer portal also allows fast, accurate viewing of order status, access to 2D/3D dimensional drawings and documentation, as well as functions for easy collaboration with colleagues and NORD experts. Additionally, replacement components and parts can be ordered via the Spare Parts eShop with free standard shipping on orders over $25. NORD’s website also offers direct access to information needed to select, install, commission, and maintain NORD products with a comprehensive collection of product documentation and literature including user manuals, catalogs, industry solution flyers, spare part information, software, unit drawings, certificates, forms, and more.

In addition to presales assistance, NORD also offers in-depth aftermarket service and support that provides customizable solutions to effectively maintain drive technology for maximum performance and return on investment. Various services are available including installation and commissioning assistance, on-site analysis, repair cost estimates, and product training. Combined with phone support, online resources, and emergency breakdown service, NORD can provide rapid assistance to get important systems back up and running. Emergency breakdown service covers all product lines, is available to all customers whether they have an active service agreement or not, and can be reached at the same convenient phone number: 888-314-6673. If a new unit or spare parts are needed, NORD will coordinate delivery of in stock spare parts and replacement drives via direct courier for prompt resolution. NORD can also provide diagnostics, error analysis, and expert repair or replacement of drives.

Recently added to NORD’s service program is their Inverter Testing Lab. This new service allows NORD to test proposed configurations to confirm they meet performance requirements, as well as evaluate issues within existing systems. Technicians specializing in electronic control technology set up mock applications to simulate real-world parameters, giving valuable insight into anticipated behaviors or recreation of issues to determine root causes during the troubleshooting process. This specialized team can also assist with setting up automation connection via communication protocols.

NORD continues to innovate and make investments that directly benefit and bring added value to their customers. It is through this customer-oriented mindset that the company builds trust and helps to support the advancement of drive technology now and into the future.

