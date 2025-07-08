SEW EURODRIVE expands U.S. output with local P2.e gear unit assembly

SEW EURODRIVE has expanded its U.S. manufacturing operations to include local assembly of its P2.e planetary gear units. These units are now available with lead times of approximately six weeks for 2-stage and 3-stage cataloged ratios, and around 12 weeks for non-stocked configurations.

The new domestic assembly capability is expected to shorten project timelines and support the North American market with drive technology designed for reliability, flexibility, and efficiency.

About the P2.e series – compact power for heavy industry

The P2.e planetary gear unit series is engineered to deliver maximum torque in a compact footprint, with optimized fan-cooling options and new, modular motor inputs that do no longer require a pre-stage gearbox.

Key features include:

High thermal efficiency

An advanced enveloping-airflow fan system provides industry-leading thermal ratings.

If needed, SEW’s engineered external cooling systems can be integrated as well.

Robust durability

Innovative direct bearing design (no outer ring) improves service life and reliability.

Full complement cylindrical roller bearings offer excellent load-carrying capacity.

Unmatched flexibility

Supports direct motor mounting, input shaft assemblies, and IEC and NEMA motor adapters.

Works seamlessly with SEW’s modular drive portfolio, including motors, frequency inverters, and control systems.

Wide gear ratio and torque range

i = 15.2 to 332, with torque ratings from 220,000 to 1,100,000 lb-in (24.8 – 124 kNm).

Available in 2- or 3-stage coaxial configurations for fine-tuned speed/torque performance.

Right-angle input (X1KP.e) also possible

Optimized lubrication options

Configurable with splash lubrication or external lubrication systems.

Ideal applications

The P2.e planetary gear unit series is ideal for heavy-duty applications, including:

Bulk material handling: conveyors, stackers, feeders

Steel and metals: roller tables, rotary kilns

Pulp and paper: press drives, pulpers

Oil and gas: screw pumps, mixers, rotary equipment

Power generation and water treatment: clarifiers, aerators

General heavy industry: hoists, turntables, and integrated systems

Available now – fast turnaround from U.S. assembly

With in-house assembly now operational in Wellford, South Carolina, SEW‑EURODRIVE can deliver complete P2.e planetary gear units to U.S. customers in as little as 6 weeks, with full access to SEW-EURODRIVE’s engineering support, application services, and national service network.

For more information, visit seweurodrive.com.