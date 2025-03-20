SEW-EURODRIVE introduces DR2C motor, an IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motor

SEW-EURODRIVE is setting a new standard for efficiency with the launch of the DR2C motor, an IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motor engineered for wide speed range operation and maximum long-term energy cost reductions. Designed for industries focused on minimizing total cost of ownership (TCO), the DR2C reduces energy consumption, minimizes heat losses, and enhances operational reliability—delivering a fast return on investment and sustained savings throughout its lifecycle.

The SEW-EURODRIVE DR2C motor series uses Interior Permanent Magnet (IPM) technology, which integrates permanent magnets within the rotor instead of surface-mounted. This design increases torque density and achieves the highest normative efficiency class IE5, resulting in energy losses up to 50% lower than those of standard IE3 asynchronous motors in the same power class – achieving superior energy efficiency across the entire speed range. This leads to lower operating costs, extended service life, and reduced environmental impact—all without compromising power or performance.

The motor delivers maximum torque in a compact design, making it up to two frame sizes smaller than comparable IE3 asynchronous motors. This high-power density is achieved through advanced IPM technology, ensuring exceptional efficiency and performance for heavy-load applications. Additionally, the DR2C’s low inherent mass inertia minimizes energy losses during acceleration, further enhancing its dynamic response and overall efficiency.

Some of the key features and cost-saving benefits include:

Ultra-premium efficiency – Reduce motor energy consumption up to 50%

Outperforms standard IE3 and IE4 motors, cutting energy costs significantly.

Optimized for continuous operation, ensuring sustainable long-term savings.

Permanent magnet technology – Lower losses, higher output

No rotor losses, reducing heat generation and energy waste.

Consistent torque delivery at lower speeds, ideal for variable-speed applications.

Lower noise emission with the Non-ventilated (TENV) option.

Lower total cost of ownership (TCO) – Fast ROI

Fewer energy losses mean lower operating costs year after year.

Longer service intervals reduce maintenance costs and improve uptime.

Compact and lightweight – Save space, save resources

Higher power density in a smaller footprint, reducing overall system weight with 200% overload capacity.

Seamless integration into existing systems, minimizing installation costs.

Inverter-Optimized for Maximum Control

Works seamlessly with SEW-EURODRIVE frequency inverters, giving the best motor performance at any speed.

Soft-start and precise speed regulation reduce mechanical stress, extending the component’s lifespan.

Compatible with SEW-EURODRIVE modular systems

The DR2C motors can be directly mounted to SEW-EURODRIVE gearmotors, no adapters needed.

Multitude of options such as condition monitoring sensors, brake, encoders, resolvers, and connectors.

The DR2C Permanent Magnet Motor is ideal for industries where energy consumption and operational efficiency directly impact profitability, including:

Material Handling & Logistics – Conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems

Food & Beverage Processing – Packaging lines, mixers, and bottling equipment

Automotive & Manufacturing – Robotics, assembly lines, and precision applications

Pumps, Fans & Compressors – High-efficiency motor control for industrial processes

For more information, visit www.seweurodrive.com.