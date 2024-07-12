SEW-EURODRIVE introduces XMiner Industrial Gear Units for the mining and aggregates industries

SEW-EURODRIVE announces the launch of XMiner Industrial Gear Units, specifically designed for the rigorous demands of mining and aggregates applications including conveyor systems, crushers, and apron feeders. Built on the trusted X.e series platform, the XMiner units are now available with local engineering, stocking, and assembly in Wellford, South Carolina, ensuring quick and reliable support for North American customers.

The XMiner Industrial Gear Units are tailored to meet the high-performance requirements of mining operations.

Key features and benefits include:

Features:

Reversible housing; can be inverted for either right-hand or left-hand shaft location

Extremely robust housing

Helical-bevel gear unit

Single-piece or split-gear unit housing

Numerous torque arm anchor mounting locations

Distinctive modular technology

Large selection of standard accessories

Either CCW or CW rotation

Benefits:

High power density reduces weight and cost

Patented cooling systems eliminate the need for expensive cooling alternatives

Reduced inventory/spares

Local engineering and application support provided for proper sizing

Quick delivery times for standard versions and spare parts

Worldwide service and customization options are available

The alignment-free plug-and-play design simplifies installation, while the Taconite heavy-duty sealing system for abrasive environments like mining and cement, features grease-purgeable labyrinth seals and laminar rings to prevent debris from entering the gear unit.

“We designed our XMiner Industrial Gear Units to reduce the hassle of machine design, installation, operation, and maintenance of heavy-duty conveyors. The XMiner’s design ensures a quick and flexible setup, significantly reducing downtime. This product meets the mining industry’s rigorous demands while enhancing operational Efficiency” said Austin Burdette, product & business development manager, Industrial Gearing, SEW-EURODRIVE.

The XMiner features gear ratios ranging from 6.3–450 in 2, 3, and 4-stage configurations with output torque to 1,637,389 lb-in. in multiple finely stepped frame sizes. Large industrial gear units from SEW-EURODRIVE combine world-class quality with local availability and support, making them an excellent choice for mining and heavy industrial operations requiring reliable and robust gear solutions.

“The XMiner Industrial Gear Units provide top-tier technology with unmatched availability and service. SEW-EURODRIVE’s extensive local support guarantees rapid access to parts and expert assistance, ensuring reliable heavy industry operations,” said Mark Jones, director of sales, Industrial Gearing, SEW-EURODRIVE.

SEW-EURODRIVE’s team of mining application specialists will be presenting the XMiner at Booth #8695, if you’re going to MINExpo in September,

www.seweurodrive.com