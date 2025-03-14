SEW-EURODRIVE launches DR2C motor for energy savings and reliability

SEW-EURODRIVE introduces DR2C motor, an IE5 high-efficiency motor designed for a wide speed range and long-term energy savings. Built for industries focused on reducing total cost of ownership, the DR2C lowers energy consumption, minimizes heat losses, and improves operational reliability, helping to reduce costs over its lifespan.

Improving energy-efficient motion with IPM technology

The SEW-EURODRIVE DR2C motor series uses Interior Permanent Magnet (IPM) technology, integrating permanent magnets within the rotor instead of surface-mounted. This design increases torque density and meets the IE5 efficiency classification, reducing energy losses by up to 50% compared to standard IE3 asynchronous motors in the same power class. It helps lower operating costs, extend service life, and reduce environmental impact while maintaining performance.

High torque in a compact design

SEW-EURODRIVE’s DR2C Permanent Magnet Motor provides high torque in a compact design, reducing size by up to two frame sizes compared to comparable IE3 asynchronous motors. Its high-power density comes from Interior Permanent Magnet (IPM) technology, offering efficient performance for heavy-load applications. The DR2C’s low mass inertia reduces energy losses during acceleration, improving response time and efficiency.

Key features and cost-saving benefits:

High-efficiency design – Reduce motor energy consumption up to 50%

More efficient than IE3 and IE4 motors, reducing energy costs.

Designed for continuous operation to support long-term savings.

Permanent magnet technology – Lower losses, higher output

No rotor losses, reducing heat generation and energy waste.

Provides steady torque at low speeds, suitable for variable-speed applications.

Lower noise emission with the non-ventilated (TENV) option.

Lower total cost of ownership (TCO) – Efficient cost recovery

Reduced energy losses lead to lower long-term operating costs.

Longer service intervals reduce maintenance costs and improve uptime.

Compact and lightweight – Efficient use of space and resources

Increased power density in a compact design, reducing system weight with 200% overload capacity.

Integration into existing systems, minimizing installation costs.

Inverter-optimized for maximum control

Works with SEW-EURODRIVE frequency inverters to optimize motor performance at various speeds.

Soft-start and precise speed regulation reduce mechanical stress, extending the component’s lifespan.

Compatible with SEW-EURODRIVE modular systems

The DR2C motors can be directly mounted to SEW-EURODRIVE gearmotors, no adapters needed.

Various options, including condition monitoring sensors, brake, encoders, resolvers, and connectors.

Designed to improve efficiency across industries

The DR2C Permanent Magnet Motor is suited for industries where energy use and operational efficiency affect costs, including:

Material handling and logistics – Conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems.

Food and beverage processing – Packaging lines, mixers, and bottling equipment.

Automotive and manufacturing – Robotics, assembly lines, and precision applications.

Pumps, Fans and compressors – High-efficiency motor control for industrial processes.

Enhancing efficiency for long-term savings

The DR2C Permanent Magnet Motor from SEW-EURODRIVE is designed for improved energy efficiency, reduced operating costs, and a shorter return on investment compared to conventional motors. It supports long-term cost savings and energy efficiency.

For more information, visit seweurodrive.com.