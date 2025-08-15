SEW-EURODRIVE offers external lubrication systems for heavy industry gearing

SEW-EURODRIVE now offers external oil cooling and supply systems for heavy industry gearing with lead times of about six weeks. Built and configured at the SEW-EURODRIVE Heavy Industry Gearing facility in Wellford, South Carolina, these systems are designed to support torque-dense gearboxes, where thermal limits can determine gearbox size.

Previously available only through longer-lead global channels, these systems are now stocked and assembled in the U.S., reducing delivery times.

Precision cooling for critical applications

As HIG drive systems become more compact and power-dense, thermal management is increasingly important. SEW-EURODRIVE’s external lubrication systems provide configurations to deliver, circulate, and cool oil according to application requirements.

Available types include:

Oil-to-air cooling systems (OAP1)

Oil-to-water cooling systems (OWP1)

Pressure lubrication systems without cooling (ONP1)

Each is sized using SEW‑EURODRIVE’s thermal validation tools and can be gearbox-mounted or skid-mounted for flexibility in layout and maintenance access.

What’s new

Assembled in the U.S., reducing delivery time from 14–20 weeks to as little as 6 weeks

Standard options in stock and ready to configure

Designed to support thicker startup oil viscosities up to 5,000 cSt

Designed for specific operational needs

SEW EURODRIVE’s Oil Cooling and Supply Systems can be configured to meet application requirements and include modular, sensor-compatible features for system reliability and monitoring. Standard stocked options include:

Duplex oil filters (25µm) — allows filter change during operation

Electro-optical contamination pop-up indicator

Oil manometer gauge

Oil thermometer gauge

Oil pressure switch

Oil temperature switch — all to monitor the gearbox oil sump in real time

For more information, visit seweurodrive.com.