Shaft collars and couplings remachineable for MRO applications

A full line of shaft collars, flange collars, rigid couplings, and shaft adapters that can be machined by the user to solve specific MRO (Maintenance Repair Operations) quickly has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp. of Wilmington, MA.

Stafford Remachineable Shaft Collars, Couplings, and Adapters can be machined by the user to let them customize their own products in-house and minimize downtime. Available in steel and stainless steel, one- and two-piece shaft collars, rigid couplings for connecting dissimilar-sized shafts, and shaft adapters that have a finished clamping end and a solid machineable flange end can be ordered with and without keyways.

Supplied from stock, Stafford Remachineable Shaft Collars, Couplings, and Adapters come complete with clamp screws and feature machineable pilot holes. Collars can be machined to a desired size in round, square, or hexagonal configurations and the couplings are supplied complete with a finished bore and standard keyway on one side and a pilot hole on the other. Flange adapters can be supplied with options such as custom bolt patterns.

Stafford

staffordmfg.com