Shaft collars and mounts meet automation design requirements

A broad line of standard and custom shaft collars, couplings, and mounting devices for building automation, robotics, and packaging equipment has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp. of Wilmington, MA.

Stafford Components for Automation include flanged shaft collars and mounts, rigid shaft couplings, and quick-adjust collars for securely attaching components such as drive systems, control arms, conveyors, sensors, and vision systems. Featuring multiple designs for both fixed and rotating shafts, the firm provides over 4,000 standard off-the-shelf parts.

Available in aluminum, steel, and stainless steel, Stafford Components for Automation are offered with round-, square-, hex- and threaded-bores. Mounting components include Accu-ClampTM precision products which are non-marring with pre-drilled holes and mounting hubs. Custom designs can be made from various materials and engineering plastics.

Stafford Components for Automation are priced according to configuration and quantity. Their website provides e-commerce and a CAD library.

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

www.staffordmfg.com