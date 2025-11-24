Shielded ZIF jumpers support 100-ohm controlled-impedance signaling

Sumida America has introduced the PANTA® Shielded ZIF Jumper product line, a family of flexible flat cables designed for compact electronic systems that require stable high-speed signaling and strong electromagnetic performance. The series includes both shielded and unshielded versions to support a range of signal-integrity and electromagnetic-compatibility requirements.

The shielded version uses a controlled-impedance 100-ohm structure and an integrated shielding layer that reduces radiated and conducted interference. This construction helps maintain signal quality when cables are routed near motors, switched-mode power supplies, RF transmitters, or dense digital circuitry. As system designs incorporate more sensors, displays, cameras, and microcontrollers into limited space, the shielding structure provides additional margin for meeting EMC compliance targets.

The cables are designed to remain reliable under mechanical stress, including vibration, repeated flexing, and temperature cycling. Materials rated from –40 °C to +125 °C, and conductor options selected for fatigue resistance, help sustain consistent electrical performance over long service intervals. The design supports automated assembly processes, making it suitable for high-volume production environments.

PANTA ZIF Jumpers are offered in pitches ranging from 0.5 mm for space-constrained devices up to 2.54 mm for industrial systems with larger interconnect requirements. Cable lengths from 20 mm to 500 mm accommodate placement flexibility, and compatibility with standard ZIF connector families — including Iriso, Hirose, TE, FCI, Amphenol, and Molex — allows use in both new and legacy platforms without major redesign.

These jumpers are intended for applications that require stable transmission in electrically noisy or mechanically active environments, including embedded modules, displays, industrial controls, robotics, data-center equipment, and automotive electronics. Their shielding and mechanical durability help maintain signal integrity in installations where interference and motion are concerns.

The PANTA ZIF series is available through Sumida’s distribution network, with engineering samples and detailed specifications accessible through local representatives and online resources.