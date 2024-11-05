SICK, CoreTigo partner on IO-link wireless

Recognizing the market demand for wireless connectivity, while acknowledging that conventional wireless communication is unsuitable for harsh industrial environments, SICK has partnered with CoreTigo. The leader in industrial wireless communication technology delivers a robust solution that provides seamless integration, ease of deployment, and unparalleled flexibility, enabling simplified retrofits and innovative machine designs that were previously unattainable. Additionally, this facilitates the easy execution of IIoT applications and real-time data streaming to enterprise and cloud platforms for advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, and improved operational efficiency.

A New Range of Wireless Solutions

SICK is introducing a range of IO-Link Wireless products designed for simple plug-and-play deployment, enabling seamless use of existing industrial devices. This offering includes products aimed at enhancing flexibility and ease of integration:

IO-Link Wireless Master – an industrial-grade, 2-track Master

IO-Link Wireless Bridge – converting IO-Link Class A, Class B or Digital devices into IO-Link Wireless

IO-Link Wireless Multiport Hub – converting up to 4 IO-Link Class A or Class B devices, or a combination of six IO-Link Class A, Class B or digital devices

Evolving Technology for an Evolving Industry: IO-Link Wireless is the easiest way to make your sensors and actuators wireless!

As IO-Link expands, its global market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 35.75%, driven by the need for smarter and more efficient manufacturing processes. According to industry reports, the rise of IIoT, Industry 4.0, and smart factories is fueling this growth.

IO-Link Wireless, an extension of the IO-Link global, bi-directional, smart, industrial communication standard, is designed to meet the increasing demand for wireless, flexible automation solutions in environments where wired connections are impractical or impossible. With benefits such as reduced installation costs, simplified retrofits, coexistence with other wireless networks, and improved scalability, it plays a crucial role in future- proofing industrial automation.

“IO-Link Wireless perfectly aligns with SICK’s integrated solution strategy by delivering the added value that meets our customer needs,” said Detlef Deuil, head of Integration Products at SICK. “CoreTigo’s innovative technology was a natural choice for us, as they enable seamless wireless connectivity while maintaining the high performance and reliability our customers expect.”

“The integration of IO-Link Wireless technology into SICK’s solutions, significantly drives the market for advanced industrial wireless solutions,” said Eran Zigman, CEO at CoreTigo. “Their extensive reach and impact further enable smarter and more flexible manufacturing, paving the way for innovative applications that meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

For more information, visit sick.com.