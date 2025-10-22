Siemens adds AI design tools to Solid Edge 2026 update

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced updates to its Designcenter Solid Edge software, adding new AI features and enhancements in productivity, documentation, and user experience. The updates aim to improve efficiency and collaboration for design and engineering teams across on-premise and cloud environments.

AI-powered design

The 2026 update adds automation to design workflows. Magnetic Snap Assembly applies constraints automatically to place components, and the automatic drawings feature uses AI to generate up to 80% of 2D drawing views, including orthogonal, broken, and isometric views with dimensions, with minimal input. Designcenter Solid Edge also includes Design Copilot, a conversational AI chatbot providing real-time, context-aware support within the design environment.

Assembly and sheet metal productivity

New tools simplify complex assemblies and improve manufacturing readiness. New Part Display Configurations and enhanced Visual Explode functionality support documentation and reuse. Integrated tab and slot creation, multi-edge flange trimming and wall thickness support reduce rework and improve manufacturability.

Drafting and documentation

Designcenter Solid Edge now includes enhanced drafting and model-based definition tools. Features such as native revision tables, automatic hole tolerancing, and PMI section view support in 3D PDF exports help maintain accuracy and compliance. User-defined symbols and shaded decals in drawing views support clearer communication across teams and downstream workflows.

User experience and cloud integration

The update delivers a more modern, personalized design experience. A new dark theme, scalable SVG icons and redesigned command bars improve usability and reduce visual fatigue. Cloud-based settings synchronization helps to ensure consistent configuration across devices. Value-based licensing provides flexible, token-based access to advanced tools aligned with actual usage.

Designcenter X Solid Edge brings the power of advanced design technology to the cloud

Designcenter X Solid Edge software complements the desktop capabilities of Designcenter Solid Edge by introducing hybrid SaaS functionality for cloud-first and mobile workflows. Users will be able to sync preferences, access tools across devices and collaborate more flexibly using named user licensing.

Designcenter Solid Edge in use at Siltomac

The Siltomac Group, a Brazilian company, uses Solid Edge to design and build equipment that automates animal nutrition and supports livestock farming through mechanized and automated solutions for producers of all sizes.

Siemens’ Designcenter Solid Edge 2026 and Designcenter X Solid Edge are available now as part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio.

For more information, visit siemens.com/designcenter-solid-edge-2026.