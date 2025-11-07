Siemens and NEC partner to develop robot teaching automation

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced a Technology Partner Program Agreement with NEC to expand collaboration in robot 3D simulation. The companies will co-develop a robot teaching automation solution that integrates NEC’s “Robot Task Planning” digital twin service with Siemens’ Process Simulate software from the Tecnomatix portfolio. The partnership aims to help manufacturing customers optimize operations, increase efficiency, and support data-driven management.

Delivered as part of NEC’s BluStellar initiative, the NEC Robot Task Planning software is equipped with a proprietary algorithm that optimizes the coordinated operation of multiple robots and automatically generates robot motion plans using AI.

Traditionally, the motion of multiple robots was planned manually by engineers through a process known as teaching. This method is complex and often time-consuming, requiring significant resources to design motion plans for each product. Consequently, production lines that incorporate multiple robots frequently experience delays before becoming operational.

As part of this collaboration, NEC Robot Task Planning has been integrated into the Process Simulate user interface, enabling users to generate robot motion plans with a single click and reducing the manual effort required for programming. This feature complements the existing automatic path planning and robot programming tools in Process Simulate. It also helps shorten production line setup time, improve cycle efficiency, support data-based management, and make it easier to document and share operational knowledge.

For more information, visit siemens.com.