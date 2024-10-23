Siemens and ServiceNow enhance shopfloor security and boost AI-powered automation

Siemens and ServiceNow have announced a new collaboration that debuted at the ServiceNow World Forum in Munich. The companies intend to enhance industrial cybersecurity and drive the integration of generative AI into shopfloor operations. This cooperation leverages Siemens’ Sinec Security Guard for industrial vulnerability management and the Siemens Industrial Copilot for generative AI-powered automation — with ServiceNow providing the workflow automation needed to streamline and enhance factory operations.

According to a recent market analysis, the industrial cybersecurity market is expected to reach $21.6 billion by 2028, driven by increasing threats to operational technology (OT) systems and the need for more comprehensive vulnerability management. The application of generative AI in industrial settings is also predicted to grow exponentially, with companies seeking to improve operational efficiency and human-machine collaboration.

“Our collaboration with Siemens represents a pivotal step in enhancing operational technology security and harnessing the power of generative AI on the shop floor. With Siemens’ market-leading expertise in industrial automation and the ServiceNow platform’s ability to orchestrate and automate workflows, we are enabling our joint customers to respond to vulnerabilities and streamline operations with speed and intelligence,” said Cathy Mauzaize, president of EMEA at ServiceNow.

“Combining the strength of Siemens Xcelerator, including Sinec Security Guard and the Siemens Industrial Copilot, with ServiceNow’s automation capabilities will help our customers make faster, smarter decisions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in securing OT environments and bringing cutting-edge AI technology directly to the factory floor,” said Rainer Brehm, CEO of Factory Automation at Siemens.

Factory security and efficiency with AI-driven automation

ServiceNow’s Operational Technology Service Management (OTSM) suite plays a vital role in this cooperation. OTSM helps organizations manage and secure their operational technology environments by integrating IT and OT workflows, providing real-time visibility, and automating processes across the factory floor. With the addition of Sinec Security Guard, ServiceNow’s OT Vulnerability Response (OT VR) will be further enhanced to include more insights into vulnerabilities of OT equipment, enabling faster detection and remediation of security threats.

In automation, ServiceNow’s Now Platform excels in orchestrating complex workflows and integrating AI insights into operational processes. Siemens brings in extensive industry domain know-how in the automation business. Generative AI powers the Siemens Industrial Copilot and offers a transformative capability for human-machine collaboration on the shop floor. Companies working with the Now Platform and mapping their workflows can easily create even more transparency with the Operations Copilot. A new level of transparency and control over operational processes can now be realized through the seamless interaction between static and dynamic machine data. Using natural language, the Operations Copilot assists shopfloor workers with detailed instructions and recommendations. ServiceNow’s ability to automate workflows – from maintenance scheduling to real-time problem-solving – helps ensure that these AI-driven insights translate into tangible and efficient actions that improve productivity and minimize downtime.

