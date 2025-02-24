Siemens and University of Michigan collaborate on online course

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that it is collaborating with the University of Michigan (U-M) Center for Academic Innovation to increase industrial adoption of additive manufacturing and prepare the next-generation workforce by creating ‘Introduction to 3D Printing with Metals,’ a new Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) that provides an open, accessible resource to professionals, hobbyists and students alike.

Siemens worked with Chinedum Okwudire, professor of mechanical engineering at U-M, and Dr. Nathaniel Wood to design the course. It provides essential information about methods of printing using metals, how they work, their advantages and limitations, and most importantly, their practical applications.

“Metals additive manufacturing has huge potential to revolutionize how products are delivered, enabling freedom of form and mass customization at an industrial scale. To realize that potential, industry needs a workforce that is knowledgeable about all aspects of the processes, how best to implement them to solve real engineering challenges and avoid the common pitfalls,” said Aaron Frankel vice president, Part Manufacturing New Solutions Introduction and Additive Manufacturing, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Our work with U-M brings together their team’s research knowledge with our industrial expertise to deliver an accessible and open educational resource that will help provide the next generation of engineers with the skills they need to change the world.”

“The goal of this course is to broaden the knowledge and engagement in metal additive manufacturing across a diverse and global audience that can help advance society through this game-changing technology,” said Okwudire. “Siemens’ support, both from a financial and knowledge point of view has been instrumental in the development of this course and we look forward to building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce trained in metal additive manufacturing.”

Available on Coursera, the ‘Introduction to 3D Printing with Metals’ course covers basic, desktop forms of 3D printing with metals to more complex processes, such as powder bed fusion, jetting-based and direct energy deposition processes – from pre-processing and design for additive manufacturing to post-processing and part-finishing. Participants learn about 3D printing and additive manufacturing with metals through examples and interviews with industry experts and gain hands-on experience with 3D printing within a smartphone or desktop-accessible augmented reality experience.

Siemens provides the current and future workforce with strategic content and credentials to enhance digital skillsets and mindsets for industry success. www.sw.siemens.com/en-US/academic/credentials/