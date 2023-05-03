Siemens helps accelerate American AM industry transformation

Siemens is expanding its focus on additive manufacturing (AM) initiatives in the U.S. to help accelerate AM industry transformation through serial additive manufacturing.

“We are on the threshold of a new frontier in American industry, where the implementation of additive manufacturing will bring fundamental changes to the landscape, end-to-end, from product to machine to manufacturing. Siemens is very excited to be at the forefront of this process,” said Steve Vosmik, head of additive manufacturing for Siemens in the U.S.

Siemens is focused on supporting the domestic AM machine builder community, so it is bringing its world-class motion control, automation hardware, digitalization software, and technology capabilities to assist machine builders. From its Charlotte Advanced Technology Collaboration Hub (CATCH), located in Charlotte, North Carolina, Siemens will act as an ecosystem platform for machine builders, machine users, and additive design engineers alike.

“More than 100 machine builders from around the world are implementing Siemens automation solutions to industrialize their machines,” said Rajas Sukthankar, vice president of motion control at Siemens. “Now it’s time to support even more customers and accelerate their transformation from single machines to series additive manufacturing factories. North America is heading in this direction.”

Siemens can assist AM job shops as well as Tier One production facilities with end-to-end solutions, including product design software, digital twin machine simulation, and virtual execution of manufacturing methods with full data feedback into the design protocol for necessary adjustments prior to any machine building.

“This comprehensive suite of software and motion control hardware offerings makes Siemens a viable partner at every step of the AM process,” said Vosmik.

Siemens is adding technology to CATCH to incorporate metal binder jet technology through the purchase and installation of an ExOne/Desktop Metal Production System and Meltio Robotic System with the Siemens Sinumerik RunMyRobot application onboard. Sinumerik RunMyRobot controls the kinematic path of an industrial robot as it integrates with the CNC machine.

Siemens is also establishing an Additive Manufacturing Advisory Board of renowned industry leaders in AM, drawn from various industries and technical disciplines, to provide the company guidance, as it seeks to support the fast-growing needs of the AM market.

“We are looking forward to engaging and collaborating with this talented group of industry experts as we move ahead together into this exciting new world of manufacturing in America,” said Vosmik.

Siemens Additive Manufacturing

siemens.com/global/en/markets/machinebuilding/additivemanufacturing