Siemens introduces Simcenter X

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced Simcenter X software, a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that delivers capabilities of Simcenter, Siemens’ industry-leading portfolio of simulation and test solutions, on the cloud. With an initial release focused on Simcenter STAR-CCM+ software and delivered as part of the Siemens Xcelerator as a Service portfolio of industry software, Simcenter X enables engineers to access a cloud-based virtual engineering desktop environment for modeling and post-processing combined with a highly scalable high-performance computing (HPC) environment, and connectivity to Teamcenter Share for ad-hoc storage and collaboration.

Available through pay-as-you-go pricing, Simcenter X enables companies of all sizes to immediately access industry-leading simulation technology without the traditional upfront investment in hardware or licensing. For companies with existing simulation software and hardware, the flexibility and scalability of Simcenter X means that additional capacity can be added as needed, significantly improving capital allocation.

“Simcenter X enables companies to start simulating faster — when compared with traditional simulation environments and at lower cost. Now, using just a browser, they can have access to world-class simulation capabilities, that are trusted by the world’s leading innovators,” said Jean-Claude Ercolanelli, senior vice president, simulation and test solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We plan to expand Simcenter X beyond Simcenter STAR-CCM+ as part of our ongoing transition to SaaS.”

Simcenter X requires no additional IT expertise for set-up and implementation, allowing teams to focus on gaining insights with the automatically delivered up-to-date version of the simulation tools. Simcenter X bundles access to both hardware and software, making it easier to allocate and measure costs per project across an unlimited number of users and simulation runs. Simcenter X also includes additional benefits from the Siemens Xcelerator as a Service offering, including access to the Teamcenter Share app, for secure and controlled file sharing and collaboration.

“After we began adoption of cloud-based HPC for CFD simulations, we experienced tangible benefits. For a typical simulation model, we observed a solve time reduction by more than half compared to traditional on-premise methods. As a result, pre- and post-processing tasks have emerged as the primary contributors to overall turnaround time,” said Melaku Habte, Ph.D Sr. Fellow and global CAE/CFD lead, JoysonQuin Automotive Systems, North America. “The scalability afforded by cloud HPC in Simcenter X allows us to dynamically adjust resources to match project demands, enhancing flexibility and efficiency. Additionally, the integration of remote desktop capabilities has the potential to overcome geographical constraints, empowering engineers to access hardware and software resources from anywhere with internet connectivity, increasing collaboration and productivity.”

“We have already seen how running Simcenter STAR-CCM+ simulations in the cloud lets us accelerate design iterations and get more value from our simulation activities, and I believe the new capabilities of Simcenter X will enable us to go even faster,” said Nobert Bulten, product performance manager, Wärtsilä. “Having access to a virtual workstation in the cloud means we will be able to review simulation results, make changes and submit more jobs faster and without needing to transfer large data files. We will also be able to work on any step of the simulation workflow using powerful on-demand cloud resources, giving us more flexibility and allowing us to manage peak workloads more effectively.”

Simcenter X is planned to be generally available later in calendar year 2024. To learn more about how Siemens is using the cloud to deliver simulation capabilities to companies of all sizes, visit https://plm.sw.siemens.com/en-US/simcenter/fluids-thermal-simulation/cloud-hpc/.