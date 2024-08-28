Siemens joins Global Battery Alliance to accelerate development of sustainable battery industry

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced it has joined the Global Battery Alliance (GBA), a collaboration platform that brings together leading international organizations, NGOs, industry actors, academics and multiple governments to align collectively in a pre-competitive approach, to drive systemic change along the entire battery manufacturing value chain.

“Joining the Global Battery Alliance is a critical step that Siemens is taking to build our battery passport ecosystem which aims to go beyond regulatory compliance and empower stakeholders to capture, access and manage battery value chain data,” said Puneet Sinha, senior director, Battery Industry, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Together with the Global Battery Alliance and its community, we are helping to bring the power of digital transformation to a future facing battery industry that is efficient, ethical and sustainable.”

The vision of the GBA is to achieve three fundamental outcomes, which Siemens is proud to endorse and actively contribute to: establish a circular battery value chain, establish a low carbon economy in the value chain, and safeguard human rights and economic development. Through dedication to these principles, Siemens aims to bring about innovative, sustainable practices within the battery industry that not only minimize environmental impact but also create new job opportunities and generate additional economic value for communities worldwide.

“We are delighted to welcome Siemens to the Global Battery Alliance to help drive our shared vision of driving adoption of digital transformation across all aspects of the production lifecycle, from ideation through engineering, production and disposal to increase efficiency and build a sustainable battery industry,” said Inga Petersen, executive director, Global Battery Alliance.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Siemens’ long-lasting commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions, particularly in the context of evolving global regulations on battery sustainability, carbon footprint, and traceability. By joining GBA, Siemens is aligning with major stakeholders across the entire battery supply chain, spanning from material developers to cell suppliers, OEMs, and government bodies to strive towards a greener and more ethical future.

To learn more about Siemens’ involvement in the Global Battery Alliance and the Siemens Battery Passport initiative, visit xcelerator.siemens.com/global/en/industries/battery-manufacturing/battery-passport.html.