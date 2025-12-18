Siemens targets SMB production challenges with optimization software

With the U.S. industrial sector projected by Deloitte to face 1.9 million unfilled jobs by 2032 and equipment failures causing up to 20% production losses, SMBs face pressure from workforce shortages, downtime, rising operating costs, supply chain disruptions and the complexity of adopting Industry 4.0 technologies.

For SMB manufacturers managing production challenges, the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio provides an open digital business platform with solution-as-a-service options. It includes the SMB Production Optimization Starter Pack manufacturing software, Siemens Industrial Edge Management Cloud and the Industrial Edge Virtual Device. Siemens says the tools allow users to pay for selected capabilities and scale as needs change.

Siemens offers a three-month free trial followed by an annual subscription. The package includes technical support, self-paced training and access to Siemens’ partner network across the U.S.

Siemens’ partners, including PROLIM, support delivery of the SMB Production Optimization Starter Pack by providing local support, implementation assistance and guidance intended to streamline adoption and support digital transformation.

The SMB Production Optimization Starter Pack is designed to support production monitoring with real-time insights, dashboards and reporting. Siemens says it can help manufacturers shift from reactive troubleshooting to more proactive operations. The company describes the solution as integrated and modular, with a design intended for implementation without specialized IT skills or major infrastructure changes.

