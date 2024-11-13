Siemens unveils next-generation AI-enhanced Electronic Systems Design software

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced the latest upgrade in its electronic systems design portfolio. The next-generation release takes an integrated and multidisciplinary approach, bringing together Xpedition software, Hyperlynx software, and PADS Professional software into a unified user experience that delivers cloud connectivity and AI capabilities to push the boundaries of innovation in electronic systems design.

The challenges of engineering talent shortages, supply chain uncertainties, and the increasing complexity of designs in the electronic systems design industry have impacted engineers and the development ecosystem, hindering their ability to meet the demands of modern electronics development.

Siemens’ next-generation electronic systems design solution aims to address these challenges head-on by delivering an intuitive, AI-enhanced, cloud-connected, integrated, and secure solution to empower engineers and organizations in this dynamic environment.

“We are thrilled to announce the release of our next-generation electronic systems design solution, tailored to meet the critical needs of today’s electronics engineers and the wider engineering community,” said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice president, Electronic Board Systems, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “This release represents our most thoroughly vetted solution to date, incorporating feedback from hundreds of participants. By unifying the Xpedition, HyperLynx, and PADS Pro environments and infusing this with AI, our customers will be ready to tackle their challenges head-on.”

Focused on providing highly intuitive tools to overcome talent shortages and enable engineers to quickly adapt with minimal learning curves, the next generation toolset adds predictive engineering and new support assistance using AI, enhancing engineers’ capabilities, streamlining, and optimizing their workflows. Cloud connectivity will facilitate collaboration across the value chain and provide access to specialized services and resources, enabling engineers to rapidly adapt to changing requirements, supply chain insights and easier collaboration with stakeholders, regardless of location.

An integrated and multidisciplinary approach is vital for maximizing efficiency and productivity. Siemens’ next-generation solution will facilitate the seamless flow of data and information throughout the product lifecycle using digital threads. This integration fosters collaboration, informed decision-making, and optimized designs.

“We are delighted to have collaborated with Siemens, providing feedback as an active user as they have developed this next-generation toolset,” said Tom Pitchforth, vice president of Electronics Engineering at Leonardo. “Siemens has been a critical partner for us for over 20 years, and it is essential that our toolset providers align with our future needs, particularly in a rapidly changing and complex landscape. Our primary goals in leveraging the new toolset capabilities include strategic objectives, such as enabling organizational flexibility, and tactical objectives, such as achieving rapid time-to-productivity.”

The next generation software also brings enhanced integration with Siemens’ Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management and NX software for product engineering, allowing for multi-BOM support and tighter collaboration between ECAD and MCAD domains. To prioritize security, it offers rigid data access restrictions that can be configured and geo-located, while adhering to the strictest industry protocols. Siemens maintains partnerships with industry-leading cloud providers to ensure robust security measures. The solution also includes design and verification requirements management for model-based systems engineering support.

Siemens’ next-generation electronic systems design solutions, including Xpedition NG software and HyperLynx NG software, are now available, and PADS Pro NG software will be available in the second quarter of 2025.

