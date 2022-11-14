Sigma Additive Solutions and Dyndrite announce agreement to build connected in-process data software

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced an agreement with Dyndrite, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next generation digital manufacturing hardware and software. By expanding development of Printrite3D’s visualization and analysis on Dyndrite’s Additive Developer Kit (ADK), users will have a single user experience for CAM, materials and process development, toolpath creation, and the resulting in-process quality data and analytics. This new solution marks Sigma’s connection to further cover the full quality value chain in additive manufacturing.

“It’s been long requested by users to have a single environment for the design-to-part qualification stack,” said Stephan Kuehr, GM of EMEA at Sigma. “This agreement is a key step in empowering the user to marry their in-process quality data to the directly generated toolpaths sent to the machine. This union will enable the user to make quality and toolpath decisions faster, take control of their data, and make it actionable.”

“Dyndrite enables solution providers to bring performance and robust industrial 3D applications to market,” stated Harshil Goel, Chief Executive Officer of Dyndrite. “Our application development kit accelerates the creation of critical enterprise solutions such as Sigma’s in-process quality solutions. Our work together is intended to accelerate additive manufacturing development and increase production quality.”

“The ability to connect to tool path data only augments the power of sensor fusion,” said Darren Beckett, CTO of Sigma. “Closing the loop between process development and resulting quality data will accelerate end-user part and process qualification. Our mission has always been to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing by setting the standard for quality – we are living this through our partnership with Dyndrite.”

Sigma’s integrated Printrite3D powered by Dyndrite is expected to be available in Spring 2023 for early users. Companies interested in learning more or participating in a beta trial should click here.

