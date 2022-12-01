Sigma Additive Solutions joins the EOS Developer Network

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today that it has joined the EOS Developer Network (EDN) by EOS, a leading supplier for responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology. This enables Sigma to provide software and analytics applications from EOS application programming interfaces (APIs).

The EDN partner program streamlines services and tools to allow Sigma to expand its software offering via the EOS digital thread from data preparation, machine management, process data acquisition, and reporting. EDN also provides access to API documentation, code samples, dedicated support by solution experts and access to virtual EOS systems for testing and integration validation.

According to Sigma’s General Manager of European Operations Stephan Kuehr, “This is a great step in allowing us to support customer quality at every point of their additive journey, as well as better integrate with other software solutions. EOS is a premier supplier to the entire additive manufacturing industry, including both metals and polymer technologies. We share their mission of providing high levels of manufacturing quality and economic sustainability. We believe that the combination of EOS’ machine platforms with Sigma’s pedigree in agnostic monitoring and analytics software will be a marketplace differentiator and catalyst for growth of the entire additive industry.”

Stated Mirco Schöpf, Product Line Manager Software, EOS, “We are very pleased to welcome Sigma Additive Solutions to the EDN partner program. EOS believes open software interfaces have a strong impact on the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) in general and provide opportunities to speed up industrialization. We created the EOS Developer Network (EDN) to support the AM software community to build seamlessly integrated software products that add to the powerful foundation EOS has built.”

EOS

www.eos.info/en

Sigma Additive Solutions

www.sigmaadditive.com