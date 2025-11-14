Signal converters simplify upgrades for industrial sensors

AutomationDirect now offers di-soric patch cable in-line sensor signal converters which are compact, plug-and-play devices designed to provide versatile signal management right at the sensor. They allow for quick, easy retrofitting with existing M8 or M12 quick-disconnect sensors, making it simple to instantly upgrade discrete sensing capabilities without complex system changes.

These rugged converters deliver reliable performance across a wide temperature range, operate from 10 to 35 VDC with an IP67 protection rating, and are suitable for harsh industrial environments. They eliminate the need for costly separate components, offering PNP/NPN signal conversion, output inversion, pulse stretching for reliable signal detection, and configurable AND/OR logic to combine multiple sensor inputs into a single, complementary output.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/sensor_signal_converters.