Signal Hound launches PCR4200 multi-channel receiver for RF analysis

Signal Hound has introduced the PCR4200, a multi-channel receiver designed for signal capture and analysis. It operates from 100 kHz to 20 GHz and maintains the performance standards typical of the company’s products.

The PCR4200 provides full spectral awareness by combining high dynamic range with fast measurement speeds, giving users detailed visibility into the swept bandwidth. With four analysis channels, it performs reliably across different signal environments. The receiver also includes the PCR Series API, enabling integration with various third-party software applications.

The PCR4200 has been added to the Signal Hound portfolio as part of an effort to provide test and measurement tools that offer RF professionals dependable and precise options. Like other Signal Hound products, this multi-channel receiver was developed with input from customers and users regarding specific performance requirements.

PCR4200 applications:

Simultaneous multi-band spectrum monitoring

Multi-channel transmitter testing

Drone detection

SIGINT/COMINT/ELINT

Emitter detection and geolocation

MIMO channel testing

The PCR4200 4-channel, phase coherent receiver operates at a frequency range of 100 kHz to 20 GHz, streams 40 MHz bandwidth per channel over 10 GbE SFP+ and features internal GPS. With a standard operating temperature range of 32°F to 122°F (0°C to +50°C), the PCR4200 weighs 16.2 lbs. (7.34 kg) and measures 12” x 11.5” x 3” (304mm x 292mm x 76mm), it can be utilized in a diverse range of scenarios.

