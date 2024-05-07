Silicon Sensing accelerometer to equip in-orbit manufacturing demonstration satellite

Space Forge will launch ForgeStar-1, its in-orbit manufacturing demonstration satellite equipped with Silicon Sensing’s CAS291 accelerometer. This follows a program of testing and development in satellite vehicles.

ForgeStar satellites will help produce advanced materials such as alloys, proteins, and semiconductors in ultra-vacuum and microgravity space conditions. These are the first satellites designed and built in Wales, U.K.

Silicon Sensing’s CAS291 high-performance accelerometer will be installed in the electrical subsystem of the avionics bay on ForgeStar-1 where it will measure the level of microgravity inside the satellite, to link to the quality of space-produced materials.

CAS291 is a miniature accelerometer capable of operating from -40° C to +125° C, with an acceleration range of up to ±0.85 g. Its small size and weight, with its exterior — measuring 10.4 x 6 x 2.7 mm and weighing only 0.6 g — are critical in these applications where available space and weight are at a premium.

“We are delighted Space Forge has chosen our CAS accelerometers for their manufacturing satellites. Space Forge’s achievements in this area clearly indicate the high level of innovation that the United Kingdom has to offer — and their ForgeStar satellites will represent a new era for commercial nanosatellites,” said David Somerville, general manager, Silicon Sensing.