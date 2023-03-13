Silicon Sensing appoints new Chief Engineer

Dr. Mark Marshall has been appointed as chief engineer of Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd. Dr. Marshall joined Silicon Sensing in 2017 as the lead engineer on numerous inertial programs. Immediately prior to commencing as Chief Engineer, he was the company’s consultant engineer and electronics discipline manager. In this role, he was responsible for the electronics and mechanical design of the company’s latest generation, tactical grade inertial measurement unit (IMU) – the DMU41.

“These are remarkable times in inertial sensing with a long-held technological status quo now rapidly shifting. A number of recent micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) inertial product launches are truly challenging fiber-optic gyro (FOG) performance for the first time – with products that are much more compact and rugged and less power-consuming. One of these market-disrupting products is our DMU41 9° of freedom (DoF) IMU,” said Dr. Marshall.

“But we know there is so much more we can achieve. The generation of products we are developing today will significantly extend these performance gains, increase endurance, and extract even more from system size, weight, and power consumption. I am looking forward to leading our engineering team as we evolve these new products and bring them to the market,” he said.

Before joining Silicon Sensing Dr. Marshall worked as a senior research engineer in laparoscopic electro-surgical instruments. He has a 1st class honors degree in Computer Aided Engineering, an MSc in Advanced Manufacturing Systems, and a PhD from the University of Cambridge.