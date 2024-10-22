Silicon Sensing celebrates its IMU’s fourth year on the iQPS small SAR satellite

Silicon Sensing Systems’ DMU30 high-performance inertial measurement unit (IMU) continues to perform within the control system of Japan’s first X-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) small satellite from the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc. (iQPS) of Fukuoka, Japan.

On board the iQPS satellite, the DMU30 commences operation immediately after separation from the launch rocket and continues throughout each mission. It works with other systems to monitor and control angular velocity and attitude angle and to assess and correct any rocking motion that occurs as critical structures, such as the large antenna, are deployed.

The iQPS satellite is a 1 m resolution, high-performance, X-band SAR satellite weighing only 100 Kg. It is one of 36 deployed in a group and offers earth observation data to support tasks such as disaster management and land and infrastructure surveying.

The highly successful DMU30 silicon MEMS IMU is the predecessor to Silicon Sensing Systems’ latest generation IMU, the DMU41.

“Normally, a gyro sensor’s output will include errors that appear over time and with severe temperature change, and we would need to calibrate for that, but with the DMU30, that calibration is not required. This reduces person hours and improves work efficiency, both very important factors for us. This product is also technically reliable, has been proved in satellite projects, is ITAR free — and the price was attractive for this level of performance,” explained Masahiko Uetsuhara, project manager, iQPS, in 2020,

“Our MEMS technology offers key advantages over traditional high-performance inertial options such as fiber optic and ring laser gyro devices in this environment. This IMU can match the performance of a FOG unit but in a much more compact and rugged unit, ideal for severe space and weight-limited platforms such as the iQPS satellite — and for prolonged operations in extreme environments,” said David Somerville, general manager of Silicon Sensing.

iQPS (Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space)

www.i-qps.net