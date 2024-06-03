Silicon Sensing establishes a permanent US presence.

Silicon Sensing will open its first U.S. office, with a dedicated in-country team led by the new head of sales — Americas, Kevin Swain. This new facility will help ensure the company efficiently supports the growing demand for its rugged, high-performance inertial products across North and South America.

“This is an exciting development for us and reflects the growing demand for our products in the region, a growth which is forecast to continue over the coming years as the need increases for precision motion sensing for ever-more compact platforms, whether on land, sea, air or in space,” said David Somerville, general manager, Silicon Sensing.

Silicon Sensing supplies gyros, accelerometers, and inertial measurement units to diverse markets including autonomous vehicles, surveying and mapping, space, defense, aerospace and construction, and industrial machinery. Some markets will experience double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for inertial sensors through 2030, alongside fast-evolving inertial requirements for a new generation of applications.

“We expect our next generation of products, currently in development, to take micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) inertial performance to new levels, redefining what this technology is capable of. This vital new presence in North America will ensure we are prepared with effective, responsive in-region support,” said Somerville.

The new office will be situated in Lake Mary, Florida, to support personnel covering all U.S. time zones, with direct access also available for customers in South America and Canada.

“Our goal is to ensure our existing customer base, in both the commercial and defense markets, is well supported, recognizing how critical their projects can be. And then to provide an accessible response to new customer inquiries in the region. These are exciting times when we are regularly approached to discuss new, innovative — sometimes unexpected — projects that require effective, sustained precise motion sensing. This role and this office will offer a local contact for those discussions,” said Kevin Swain, head of sales — Americas.

Kevin Swain comes to this new role from Psionic where he was senior director of defense. He started his career in inertial products with Silicon Sensing some 20 years ago, assuming positions of increasing responsibility until 2020. He then took a position outside of the company, returning to Silicon Sensing to take up this role. Kevin is excited to be returning to lead the expansion in North America.