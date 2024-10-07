Silicon Sensing IMU at the heart of BBLeap’s ‘farming on plant level’ LeapBox technology

Silicon Sensing’s DMU11 inertial measurement unit has been selected by BBLeap for its LeapBox retrofittable crop sprayer technology. The DMU11 all-silicon, six-degree-of-freedom IMU will be used to precisely determine the sprayer’s turning speed and heading.

The inventive LeapBox modular black box offers farmers major crop spraying quality, control, and practice improvements.

“The ability to deliver crop protection and nutrients precisely where, and in the quantity, they are needed results in less waste, lower costs, reduced environmental impact – and a stronger and more resilient crop. This is good for the plant, for the farmer, and for the planet,” said Martijn van Alphen, founder and head developer at BB Leap.

In this role, the precise, sustained measurement of motion is critical. The accuracy, and especially the low drift, of the trailed sprayer will ensure the adequate performance of each machine’s functions.

“When selecting a suitable IMU, we tested a whole range of options, from low cost to high end. The DMU11 was the only one providing us with accurate and stable measurements over the whole temperature range of our application,” said Mr van Alphen.

A Silicon Sensing DMU11 is installed in each LeapBox where its output is used to:

Precisely determine the turning speed of the sprayer. Based on the forward and turning speeds the correct delivery rate of each individual spraying position is calculated. In each broadacre sprayer there are up to 250 spraying positions and each spraying position can be between one and four nozzles.

Ensure accurate calculation of the heading of the sprayer behind the tractor. Each tractor has its own heading from its GPS system, whilst the sprayer has a separate heading calculated based on the output of the DMU11. This is calibrated to an absolute heading when the machine is directly behind the tractor.

On OEM broadacre sprayers with boom-levelling technology a second DMU11 is also installed. BBLeap uses the difference between the outputs of each to measure the centre frame position of the sprayer in relation to the position of the chassis. The gyro from the DMU11 is also used to determine the rotational speed of the boom, which is critical to boom-levelling.

“Our DMU11 has a strong track record for its performance and reliability across many market sectors including precision agriculture and we are particularly proud to see it playing such a key role at the heart of important sustainable farming developments such as this landmark BBLeap LeapBox,” said David Somerville, general manager, Silicon Sensing.