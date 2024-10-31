Silicon Sensing, Science Tokyo conduct test program

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd and Japan’s leading science and technology university, Science Tokyo, have collaboratively conducted a program to test the capabilities of the company’s DMU41 inertial measurement unit (IMU) for low earth orbit (LEO) space applications.

The test program explored the use of the high-performance DMU41 for space platform guidance and attitude control in commercial LEO (low earth orbit). This involved exposing the DMU41 to several rounds of radiation testing to simulate exposure to naturally occurring radiation in the lower earth orbit, including single event effect (SEE) and total ionizing dose (TID) tests.

The DMU41 is a tactical-grade, 9 degrees of freedom IMU. It is a robust micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) product that operates in temperatures ranging from -40oC to +85oC, delivering exceptional low noise performance, bias instability and angle random walk. Its performance challenges that of typical fiber-optic gyro IMUs in a far more compact package—measuring just 50 x 50 x 50mm, weighing under 180g and consuming less than 2.5w.

Silicon Sensing general manager David Somerville comments: “Working with the prestigious Science Tokyo on this new test program to demonstrate the capabilities of our DMU41 IMU has been a milestone development for us, as we celebrate our 25th year of business.”

Somerville continues: “The global LEO satellite market, with a CAGR predicted at around 17% over the next 4–5 years, is an important future market for us—and an area where we are already experiencing growing demand. In this environment performance, size, endurance and power consumption are all critical factors where we believe our technology can make a real performance difference.”

