Sinumerik 828D with new hardware and digital twin

In the spirit of its motto “Accelerate transformation for a sustainable tomorrow,” Siemens is presenting new hardware and software for the Sinumerik 828D CNC controller at this year’s AMB in Stuttgart. The Sinumerik 828D is specifically designed for the compact and mid-range machine market. The new PPU271.5, PPU270.5, PPU290.5, and PU272.5 processor units and the redesigned Sinumerik 828D MCP (Machine Control Panel) operating concept offer a wide range of functions and options that increase the productivity, sustainability, and efficiency of manufacturing processes.

Run MyVirtual Machine available for Sinumerik 828D

The new processor units allow the Sinumerik 828D to be upgraded to software version 5.24, paving the way for Sinumerik Run MyVirtual Machine. As with Sinumerik One, the digital native CNC, Run MyVirtual Machine allows NC programs to be created, validated, and optimized using a digital twin of the machine without interrupting production. This reduces the set-up time on the real machine by up to 20 percent and minimizes production risks. In addition, the working area of the machine, clamping, tool, and material removal can be visualized in detail in all phases of the NC program. Potential collisions can therefore be recognized and eliminated in advance. Training new employees with Run MyVirtual Machine also saves machine time and minimizes the risk of damage due to incorrect operation or programming errors.

Redesigned operating concept Sinumerik 828D MCP

The redesigned Sinumerik 828D MCP operating concept is being introduced to match the new generation of processor units. This launches a more intuitive machine operation for the Sinumerik 828D from Siemens, which offers CNC users greater user-friendliness, efficiency, and flexibility. The redesigned Sinumerik 828D MCP operating concept includes significantly larger and innovatively designed control panels with 12.1-in. and 15.6-in. screens as well as mechanical keys. Create MyHMI/3GL can also be used to further customize the user interface for specific areas of application.

Enhanced connectivity, more transparent energy efficiency, and improved security functions

The new processor units have an X120 interface, which enables connection to external devices like Sinumerik HT (Handheld Terminal) 10 or edge devices. This extends the range of applications and increases productivity. The Ctrl-E key combination also provides the user with a comprehensive analysis function that makes energy consumption transparent. In the area of cybersecurity, the new processor units offer security functions like a security archive, user management, and certificate storage, which offers protection from manipulation and product piracy.

With the new hardware and the associated new software for the Sinumerik 828D, Siemens is again paving the way for digital twins to acquire greater flexibility, productivity, and sustainability. At the same time, the range of applications for the control of turning, milling, and grinding technology is expanding to the areas of power and energy, electronics and 5G, automotive, and more.

Siemens

siemens.com/global/en.html