Sitech spotlights RodRadar’s Live Dig Radar real-time strike avoidance solution

RodRadar, developer of Live Dig Radar (LDR), a real-time underground utility strike avoidance technology embedded in excavation equipment, has entered a strategic distribution agreement with Sitech Deutschland, a provider of construction technology solutions in Germany. This collaboration aims to advance excavation safety, empowering contractors to see what lies beneath in real time, eliminating blind digging, costly damages, and project delays. Sitech is now responsible for the distribution of this solution in Germany and Austria.

Each year, Germany reports approximately 100,000 damage incidents to underground utility infrastructure, with excavation machinery responsible for nearly 80% of these strikes. Austria also experiences thousands of cable and pipe strikes annually, leading to costly repairs, project stoppages, and safety hazards. Industry estimates suggest that in Germany alone, insurers pay approximately €500 million annually for excavation-related damages. When considering direct, indirect, and societal impacts, such as downtime, legal claims, infrastructure disruptions, and environmental consequences, the total economic costs for the German industry reach billions. Outdated, incomplete, or unreliable utility data and human error significantly contribute to these incidents.

Sitech’s collaboration with RodRadar introduces a next-generation excavation solution with advanced radar and AI technology. The solution provides immediate, automatic, and easily understandable alerts to operators regarding underground hazards without needing offline expert analysis. RodRadar’s patented technology also improves productivity by avoiding excavation downtime and project delays, enabling contractors to make informed decisions and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Sitech will demonstrate RodRadar’s Live Dig Radar at their off-site safety innovation zone at bauma 2025. Attendees will experience first-hand how LDR prevents strikes in real-world excavation scenarios.

RodRadar

rodradar.com

Sitech Deutschland

sitech.de