SKF launches The Patent Bay for sharing sustainable technologies

SKF is introducing The Patent Bay, a platform that allows companies to access selected patents aimed at supporting the development of sustainable technologies. The initiative makes certain patents freely available to encourage collaboration and innovation in areas related to sustainability.

Historically, sharing key inventions has helped advance society — from the open release of the three-point seatbelt to the global accessibility of the World Wide Web and the recent sharing of vaccine technologies during a health crisis.

The launch coincides with a period of record global patent activity. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, 3.55 million patent applications were filed worldwide in 2023—more than twice the number in 1995. This indicates steady growth in innovation but also points to increasing challenges in access and collaboration.

The first patent released on the platform is a high-performance bearing alloy developed for the aviation industry.

The Patent Bay is now live and open to companies and innovators focused on developing technologies that support sustainability.

For more information, visit skf.com.