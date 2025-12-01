SKF to host Friction Fighting Summit after COP30

After participating at the UN Climate Conference COP30 in Belém, Brazil, SKF is planning a follow-up event focused on industrial decarbonization. At COP30, SKF’s circular technologies and remanufacturing solutions were recognized in SBCOP’s Best Cases program.

SKF will host the first SKF Friction Fighting Summit on Dec. 3-4 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company said the event will bring together stakeholders from industry, academia and finance to discuss practical steps for reducing energy loss from friction and scaling circular manufacturing approaches.

The Friction Fighting Summit will focus on barriers that can delay sustainable innovation, including technical challenges and issues tied to business models, incentives and decision-making. SKF said discussions will center on scaling established approaches such as remanufacturing, RecondOil and energy-efficient technologies. The company added that the summit is intended to support broader commercialization of sustainability initiatives and contribute to Europe’s industrial resilience.

From COP30 to Gothenburg: building on proven progress

At COP30, SKF showcased scalable solutions that contribute to net-zero emissions, including:

Remanufacturing of roller bearings, which helped avoid 15,600 tones of CO₂-equivalent emissions in 2024 alone [1] .

. RecondOil technology, enabling circular use of industrial oil.

Magnetic and ceramic technologies for energy-efficient HVAC systems and heat pumps.

Tidal power drivetrains.

Internal decarbonization programs.

SKF’s remanufacturing solution received an SBCOP Best Cases award. At COP30, SKF joined LeadIT, a global initiative that supports heavy industry’s transition toward net-zero emissions. SKF also launched The Patent Bay, an open platform that shares selected patents intended to support development of sustainability-focused technologies.

Event details: Friction Fighting Summit

Date: Dec. 3-4, 2025

Location: Gothenburg, Sweden

Participants: Industrial leaders, policymakers, academics and investors from across the Nordics and Europe

Purpose: To accelerate industrial transformation through collaboration, knowledge exchange and the commercialization of circular solutions

[1] Approximately 4.5 million kg steel was reused globally in 2024. With a global SKF average CO 2 e of 3.6 CO 2 e per kg of newly produced bearing steel minus 0.135 kg CO 2 e related to ReMan Operation Service Level 3, means that 15.6 million kg CO 2 e was avoided.

Confirmed speakers at the SKF Friction Fighting Summit 2025:

Anna Ryott, chief impact officer, EY

Annika Ölme, CTO, SKF

Carina Halvord, CEO, Universeum

David Johansson, president industrial Region Europe & Africa, SKF

Eija Pitkänen, member of the Board at Metsä Group

Erich Labuda, president, Motion Services Division, ABB

Håkan Buskhe, CEO, FAM AB

Andréa Haag; vice president Sustainability Munters

Johnny Sjöström, CEO, SSAB

Lars Danielsson, senior advisor and former EU Ambassador

Lisa Lindström, business reinvention leader

Martin Nilsson Jacobi, CEO, Chalmers

Mattias Frumerie, climate ambassador and head of delegation to UNFCCC at Swedish Ministry of Climate and Enterprise

Niko Pakalén, partner, Cevian Capital

Rickard Gustafsson, CEO, SKF

Rob Anthony, SVP Global Supply Chain, Kongsberg Maritime

Åsa Persson, chair of the Swedish Climate Policy Council & Strategic Advisor & Researcher, KTH

Tom Erixon, president and CEO, Alfa Laval

Pia Lindström, Hållbarhetschef LKAB

Frank Koch, CEO Swiss Steel

Klas Nilsson, head of strategic & operational procurement, Stegra

Martin Edlund, CEO Minesto

Jarmo Valtokari, maintenance director, SSAB

