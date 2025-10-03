Smalley introduces Nestawave spring for compact applications

Smalley has introduced the Nestawave spring, which combines the deflection of a Crest-to-Crest wave spring with the higher force output of a Spirawave nested spring. The spring is manufactured from a single continuous wire to provide consistent load properties and performance.

Nestawave springs are engineered for applications requiring high load capacity and significant travel within compact spaces. By nesting multiple turns of flat wire in a Crest-to-Crest configuration, Smalley has created a single spring that delivers both force and flexibility. This design is ideal for replacing stacks of Belleville washers, helping to reduce part count, labor, and installation errors. In one application, Smalley engineers helped a customer streamline their design by replacing a stack of 24 Belleville washers with a Nestawave spring.

These springs are used in actuators, bearing preloads, compressors, valves, and other components. They are applied in industries such as aerospace and oil and gas, where reliability and precision are required.

Smalley offers Nestawave springs as custom solutions, designed to meet the specific requirements of individual applications.

Product samples of the Nestawave are available online.

For further details, visit smalley.com/nestawave.