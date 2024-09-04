Smalley launches highly anticipated online store for wave springs and retaining rings

Smalley, a manufacturer and servicer of high-quality retaining rings and wave springs, announces the launch of its online store. Customers will now enjoy a seamless and convenient shopping experience where they can purchase standard parts from the Smalley catalog.

After creating an account, approved users gain access to:

• Convenient 24/7 online ordering

• Over 11,000 standard parts available

• Real-time product pricing

• Easy reordering with saved history and wish lists

• Quick checkout with a credit card or open terms (if applicable)

“Smalley is super excited to launch this essential shopping tool for our customers. This tool provides easy access to both our loyal, long-standing customer base and newer customers to view pricing and order history on the fly while optimizing how we do business together and ultimately better serve them. They no longer need to wait for a response to an RFQ before making a purchase, which makes the buying process smoother and more efficient. We want our customers to know that customer support is our top priority. If there are any concerns regarding our e-commerce resource, we are available to assist you with live chat during normal business hours in addition to phone and email,” said Frank Naugo, Smalley’s senior sales engineering manager.

To access Smalley’s new online store, customers must register at store.smalley.com. Once approved, U.S.-based customers can begin shopping.