Smart new colors for METCASE’s TECHNOMET premium instrument enclosures

METCASE’s premium TECHNOMET instrument enclosures are now available in an additional new standard color scheme.

These elegant desktop and portable enclosures are ideal for medical and wellness electronics, test and measurement, industrial control, peripheral devices and interfaces, switchboxes, communications, and laboratory equipment.

The new color choice is traffic white (RAL 9016) for the main case with traffic gray A (RAL 7042) bezels. It complements the existing standard options of either light gray (RAL 7035) or anthracite (RAL 7016). Custom colors are also available.

TECHNOMET aluminum enclosures feature a modern, cohesive design. Diecast front and rear bezels fit flush with the main case body. Snap-on trims hide the fixing screws. The enclosures can be specified either with or without a bail arm that doubles as a desk stand. Larger sizes (5.91″ high) also offer the option of ABS side handles for easy portability. Three sizes can be specified with a sloping front.

All the enclosures have ventilation slots in the base and removable rear panel as standard. This panel is recessed to protect switches and connectors. The anodized front panel (accessory) is also recessed for displays and keypads.

Inside, the base panel is fitted with four M3 PCB mounting pillars, and the chassis is pre-punched for fitting snap-in PCB guides (accessories) in three, five, seven, or nine positions. All the case panels have M4 threaded pillars for earth connections. The enclosures are supplied with four modern ABS feet with non-slip pads.

TECHNOMET is available in 11 standard sizes from 8.86 x 7.87 x 2.95-in. to 13.78 x 12.60 x 5.91-in. Accessories include front panels, PCB guides, and PCB/panel fixing screws (M3).

METCASE can supply TECHNOMET fully customized. Services include custom sizes, custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting and finishing, and photo-quality digital printing.

METCASE

www.metcaseusa.com/en/Metal-Enclosures/Technomet.htm