SMC introduces ZHV series for dual-mode pneumatic conveying

SMC has introduced the ZHV series air amplifiers, designed to support both vacuum and pressure modes in pneumatic conveying systems. Also known as air conveyors, these systems transport bulk materials such as grains or pellets through closed pipelines.

Vacuum conveying uses compressed air to draw materials through the system, while pressure conveying moves materials by pushing them through the pipeline, achieved by reversing the airflow. The ZHV series is engineered to facilitate both modes, offering flexibility for various industrial applications.

Air conveyors are commonly used to transport dry bulk materials—such as powders, granules, or pellets—between locations like trucks and storage silos. Typical applications include materials such as cement, flour, sugar, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Since each material has unique properties, understanding its specific handling requirements is important to maintain product quality and ensure efficient operation.

A flexible conveying system for handling different products should be capable of both vacuum and pressure conveying. Vacuum conveying offers benefits such as preventing contact between compressed air and the material, reducing the risk of contamination. It also avoids exposing the material to heat from the compression process. However, its range is limited. For longer transport distances, pressure conveying is generally more suitable.

Adjustable airflow for efficient conveying

Historically, air conveyors use either a compressor or blower to achieve the necessary high suction (vacuum) or discharge (blow) flow rates, but these come at the cost of high compressed air consumption.

Today, a better approach is possible by introducing the SMC ZHV energy-efficient, compact and lightweight air amplifier, which can function as either a blow-off or vacuum unit depending on the direction of the output port. The ZHV uses the Coandă effect to amplify the supply flow rate, driving cost savings through an efficient solution that lacks nothing in performance: the blow air flow generated is four times the air supply (up to 11,000 l/min ANR), while the vacuum air flow generated is three times the air supply (up to 8,000 l/min ANR).

The flow rate can be adjusted by changing the nozzle position to suit the requirements of the air conveying process. Rotating the nozzle clockwise increases the flow, which in turn raises the vacuum pressure or discharge flow rate, depending on the application. Rotating it counterclockwise decreases the flow, reducing the vacuum pressure or discharge rate.

Blow air consumption away

Air amplifiers are not expensive devices. SMC has already seen projects that generated a return on investment (ROI) in less than eight months thanks to annual savings in air consumption.

While the output pressure of an air amplifier is less than a common air nozzle, the volume of air is higher to deliver a similar outcome. Importantly, an air amplifier needs less input pressure to achieve the same air flow, permitting users to reduce system pressure and enjoy the associated savings in energy consumption and carbon emissions. Use cases show that it is possible to save up to 70% in air consumption without any compromise in results.

The ZHV, which is the successor to SMC’s previous ZH-X185 (and is completely interchangeable), outperforms alternative products from other suppliers by around 20%.

Compact, lightweight design enhances efficiency

Compared to the previous-generation product, the new SMC ZHV features a more compact and lightweight design, supporting efforts to reduce machine size. Depending on the model, internal volume has been reduced by up to 50%, and weight is also up to 50% less. The ZHV series air amplifiers maintain key features of the ZH-X185, including a large passage diameter, which allows use in applications such as collecting chips and swarf during machining of metal or resin workpieces.

The easy-to-install ZHV is air driven (no electricity required) with only one supply port, while the absence of moving parts makes for maintenance-free operations.

For more information, visit smcusa.com.