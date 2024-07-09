Smurfit Kappa and WestRock merge forming global sustainable packaging operation

The international merger of two packaging powerhouses — Dublin-based Smurfit Kappa and Atlanta-based WestRock — creates a global supplier of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, operating in 40 countries with over 500 packaging converting operations and 63 paper mills.

An official announcement of the acquisition was made September 2023. The completed deal was sealed with the combined company, Smurfit Westrock plc, making its debut on July 8, 2024, with a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker “SW,’ and a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker ‘SWR’.

Smurfit Westrock will be tapping into the expertise of over 100,000 people, including materials scientists, packaging designers, and manufacturing experts, providing the ability to deliver a diverse range of packaging offerings to its customers.

“Combining Smurfit Kappa and WestRock creates a world-leading sustainable packaging player, bringing together a tremendous depth of experience and expertise from both companies,” said Tony Smurfit, Smurfit Westrock Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that this combination has created the ‘go-to’ leader and partner of choice in sustainable packaging. I’m proud to be chosen to lead this great team of people.”

The two companies have a long history in the packaging space. Smurfit Kappa, specializing in manufacturing cardboard and packaging boxes, was founded in 1934, with a merger of Jefferson Smurfit and Kappa Packaging in 2005. WestRock, which serves the food, beverage, CPG, healthcare, and retail space with sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging, was formed in 2015 with the merger of MeadWestvaco and RockTenn.

According to the company, with its unique geographic footprint and innovative applications, the newly integrated Smurfit Westrock will deliver end-to-end paper, packaging, and recycling solutions designed to meet customers’ specific product, supply chain, and sustainability needs.