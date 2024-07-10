SMW Autoblok introduces new pneumatic robotic tool changers

SMW Autoblok just launched a new line of quick-change, pneumatic robotic tool changers that can be combined with a variety of pneumatic grippers and C40 inductive couplers for contactless, wear-free energy and signal transmission. With these new products, grippers, tools, and other end effectors can be changed quickly to increase cycle time and productivity and are effectively used for moving small components to heavy loads with ease.

PRS Tool Changer family

The PRS Tool Changer, designed for robotic use, is available in several sizes, and the body’s internal mechanism is case-hardened to ensure higher rigidity and longer life. The system includes a pneumatic opening, a spring clamp + Turbo mechanism, and an optional electric signal interface module. It also has six pneumatic connectors for media transmission between the changing unit and the gripper mounting.

The 55 PRS Pneumatic Tool Changer offers pneumatic operation, spring clamping + Turbo, and impressive liftable weight capacity. The number of pneumatic connections, pull-down force, and pressure ensure efficient and reliable robotic operations. An optional electronic signal interface module is also available.

PX pneumatic gripper series

SMW Autoblok’s pneumatic grippers, including the 2PXS, 2PXM, and 2PXL models, are Proofline-sealed for minimal maintenance and IP 64-rated. With a gripping force facilitated by an oval piston and a two-finger low-weight design, PX grippers provide spring force mechanisms for both external and internal gripping.

The grippers also incorporate innovative sensor technology, including magnetic switches, inductive sensors, or analog position measuring systems. Additionally, they feature an air purge connection and are drop-in-compatible with standard universal grippers in the market.

C40 Inductive Coupler features inductive signal transmission

The C40 Inductive Coupling System, designed for contact-free transmission of power and data between moving, rotating, and stationary components, provides an alternative to standard mechanical pin, eliminating wear and maintenance concerns. This solution provides seamless and efficient operations for robotic tools and pallet changers.

Suitable for end-of-arm tooling (EOAT) application requirements, the C40 features standard mounting plates for various market available tool-changer systems. Key features include contact-free transmission of energy and signals, energy transmission of 15 W (24 V), signal transmission via IO-Link or 6xPNP, 2xAnalog 0-10Va cubical coupling system measuring 40 x 45 x 22 mm, and a transmission distance ranging from 0 to 3 mm. The elimination of contact-based, wear-prone pin connections minimizes downtime and wear costs.

Complete system for machine tending

Together, the PRS Tool Changer, PX pneumatic grippers, and C40 inductive coupler ensure maximum efficiency and productivity and minimizes downtime and wear costs, making the complete system a cost-effective investment for any manufacturing facility.

