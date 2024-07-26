SMW Autoblok’s launches an extra-large zero point workpiece positioning system

SMW Autoblok announced a new workpiece positioning system, the WPS XL, featuring manual zero-point clamping for large workpieces. The WPS XL is suitable for five-axis machining and milling, measuring, and grinding operations. The company claims that users can reduce setup time by 90% or more with single quick actuation for rapid module operations in only three rotations.

The new system features a pull-down force of 40 kN, a holding force of 100 kN, a maximum torque of 30 N-m, and repeatability of less than 0.01 mm. The solid drive system comprises hardened components, while the three clamping slides ensure maximum hold during clamping. Additionally, the system features Proofline technology that is fully sealed against swarf and chips for extremely low maintenance.

Offering interchangeability with all types of industry stationary workholding systems, WPS XL includes the ability to use with standard WPS modules specially designed clamping bolts with fasteners from 10 mm to 24 mm that are case hardened with corrosion-resistant coating. The technology also works with SMW Autoblok’s Workpiece Preparation Device (WPS-PPD) for machining plates, molds, and dies of various sizes for OP1O and OP20, allowing for a fast, accurate method of changing various components within the PPD system.

The WPS XL is part of SMW Autoblok’s full line of WPS clamping modules offered in 40-, 60-, 80-, 100-, 140, 160, and 200-mm heights and guarantees precision clamping of virtually any size workpiece. All modules can be mounted on a t-slotted table or grid plate that is manufactured with highly tempered quality steel and a specialized coating to protect against rust and contaminants.

