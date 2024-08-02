SMW Electronics introduces new Motiact mechatronic grippers

SMW Electronics, a new division of SMW Autoblok, launched a new line of grippers — Motiact — to automate key processes for industrial and electronic applications including machine tools, material handling, inspection, assembly, and more.

The Motiact gripper series is suitable for performing precise, consistent, and accurately monitored gripping operations for moving parts, pallets, and chucks in and out of CNC machines and automated work cells. They are equipped with an incremental measuring system to guarantee adjusting gripping pressure, linear positioning, and speed control as standard features. All models are available with a Profinet, Ethernet IP, Digital IO, or I/O link interface to ensure seamless integration into existing systems. The series affords easy job changes with unattended operation to minimize downtime and increase productivity.

Motiact mechatronic grippers can be used for sensing, loading, and unloading various types and sizes of parts and any scale of movement tasks. The MX-S small parts, MX-M universal, and MX-L long-stroke grippers that are suitable for moving large loads safely in the automation process and are up to IP67 rated for high durability in any environment. The MX-S grippers also come with a high-speed variant for better efficiency and performance.

The MX-L 520 mechatronic large-stroke gripper provides gripping forces ranging from 10 to 40 kN, a large jaw stroke, pre-positioning, and clamping force adjustment. The MX-L 520 ensures safety and reliability in the event of a power failure. The large gripper has a maximum stroke per jaw of 99 mm and repeatability at ± 0.02 mm for better precision and control.

Inductive coupling system provides 360° rotation

For those looking to replace cables that restrict the range of motion and damage easily, all Motiact grippers use an innovative inductive coupling system that enables the grippers to rotate a full 360° in both directions, providing greater flexibility and versatility.

Non-contact power and signal transmission technology offers numerous other advantages, including allowing for transmission distances of up to 5 mm and flexible installation. The signal transmission between the controller and the gripper is contactless via an integrated interface, which is not affected by the rotation of the handset or by vibration or high speeds. Even over non-metallic obstacles, data transmission is possible.

Furthermore, the stationary base unit of the coupler can communicate with several mobile units if required (Dynamic Pairing). With the combination of our inductive coupler and the Motiact grippers, the complete product line is ideal for use in EOAT (End of Arm Tooling), providing customers with greater efficiency, precision, and ease of use in their operations.

