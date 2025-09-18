Soft eject rejects defects at high speed

Beverage conveyance systems require fast, precise eject technology to remove defective products from the line before they reach packaging or consumers. Modern high-speed bottling and canning operations can process thousands of containers per minute, making manual inspection impossible. Automated inspection systems continuously monitor for various defects, including improper fill levels, contamination, damaged containers, missing or misaligned caps, incorrect labeling, and foreign objects. When vision systems and sensors detect defects, the conveyor system must rapidly and precisely remove the products from the fast-moving conveyor stream.

The primary challenge in beverage eject systems lies in achieving reliable removal without disrupting the continuous flow of products. Traditional pneumatic ejectors can be forceful and may cause product damage, spillage, or even affect adjacent containers on crowded conveyor lines. High-speed operations compound this difficulty, as ejection mechanisms must react within milliseconds while maintaining positional accuracy.

PHD’s soft eject system addresses these challenges by keeping bottles upright so they do not spill or break. Powered with LinMot technology, the system accurately diverts a rejected part to a secondary conveyor without contacting any other parts in the line. A single digital IO signal triggers the motion and can operate with up to 1,000 parts per minute of conveyor volume. The system is energy-efficient and has a modular design to allow for the most cost-effective number of cylinders. The tooling can also be changed to fit various applications.

The following is a demonstration and video that PHD had on display at Automate 2025 in Detroit.

PHD

www.phdinc.com