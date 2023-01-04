Softing Inc. connects Rockwell PLCs to PostgreSQL databases

Softing Inc. announces tManager for PostgreSQL delivering streamlined connectivity between Rockwell PLCs and PostgreSQL databases. tManager is one of many connectivity solutions offered by Softing including OEM engineering development toolkits, PLC in-chassis connectivity modules, DIN rail gateways, server-based connectivity solutions, and a vast array of industry-leading OPC UA solutions.

tManager is a ControlLogix or CompactLogix PLC module that inserts into the PLC chassis and enables bi-directional data movement between the PLC and databases or cloud — no server, no coding, and no protocol translation required. Softing has once again extended the database connectivity options for tManager. This latest version of tManager connects Rockwell PLCs directly to PostgreSQL databases, simplifying access to plant-floor data for production monitoring, analytics, dashboards, recipe downloads, high-speed sorting, and key performance indicators.

PostgreSQL is one of many database types used by IT departments at industrial facilities to manage large quantities of production data. PostgreSQL has become an attractive database choice due to its powerful, open-source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development.

tManager continues to be the platform of choice for directly connecting Rockwell PLCs to databases such as MSSQL and ORACLE, and cloud applications such as AWS IoT SiteWise, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM Bluemix, and now PostgreSQL databases.

Softing

industrial.softing.com/us/