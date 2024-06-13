Softing Industrial expands edgeConnector with ARM 32-bit compatibility

Softing Industrial announces the integration of ARM 32-bit compatibility into its edgeConnector products, meeting the increasing demand for edge applications using ARM processors.

ARM 32-bit compatibility expands the application range of edgeConnector, allowing Softing Industrial to meet the growing demand for compact edge devices powered by ARM processors. Previously, edgeConnector solutions were only available for integration into large PCs. In June 2023, Softing successfully integrated ARM-64 compatibility. The latest 3.80 version of edgeConnector Siemens, edgeConnector 840D, and edgeConnector Modbus includes ARM 32-bit support for compact hardware solutions.

“The introduction of ARM 32-bit compatibility in our edgeConnector products marks an important step in our innovation strategy,” said Abel Jimenez, product manager at Softing Industrial.

edgeConnector’s increased performance allows Softing customers to use these solutions in a wider range of devices for edge applications, including WAGO Compact Controller 100, WAGO PFC 200, and open-source hardware boards like Allwinner A20.

The edgeConnector product family consists of docker-based software modules that enable access to process data in CNC applications using SIMATIC S7, SINUMERIK 840D, and Modbus TCP controllers. As containerized software, these modules can be quickly deployed, run on standard hardware, and are easily managed from a central location. The software provides data integration between production and innovative, flexible IIoT solutions, straightforwardly and securely.

