Softing Industrial presents Ethernet-APL Field Switch at ACHEMA 2024

Softing Industrial announces the presentation of its new “aplSwitch Field” at ACHEMA 2024. This state-of- the-art 16-Port Ethernet-Advanced Physical Layer (Ethernet-APL) Field Switch with optional PROFIBUS Process Automation (PA) proxy is designed for use in Zone 2. It establishes seamless connectivity down to the field level.

The “aplSwitch Field” enables the transparent connection of “Two-Wire Intrinsically Safe Ethernet” (2-WISE) Ethernet-APL field devices to higher-level Industrial Ethernet networks, providing these devices with intrinsically safe power. Additionally, the “aplSwitch Field PA” variant supports connecting both Ethernet-APL field devices and PROFIBUS PA devices, ensuring smooth integration into existing industrial systems.

The “aplSwitch Field” offers easy integration into leading Distributed Control Systems (DCS) and Asset Management Systems (AMS) with 16 Ethernet-APL spur “2-WISE” ports, supporting PROFINET with Media Redundancy Protocol (MRP) ring topology. It is compatible with major systems like Emerson, Siemens, and ABB, ensuring stable networks through ingress/egress support. Extensive diagnostics are facilitated by integrated PROFINET functions and a local display, enhancing commissioning and maintenance processes. The “aplSwitch Field” is designed for installation in Ex Zone 2, with connectivity for field devices in Ex Zone 0 and 1. It has robust housing with protection class IP30.

The “aplSwitch Field” variant supports Power Class A and B. This ensures that field devices with higher power requirements can operate without problems. The PA variant – “aplSwitch Field PA” – enables the migration of existing PA infrastructure to Ethernet-APL topology. Ethernet-APL and PROFIBUS-PA devices can be used together on one switch thanks to an integrated PROFINET proxy.

The official release date for aplSwitch Field and aplSwitch Field PA will be September 2024.

Information about Softing Industrial at ACHEMA 2024.

www.industrial.softing.com