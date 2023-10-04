SOLO modular temperature controllers from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new SOLO modular temperature controllers that offer the same functionality as the SOLO standard controllers but at a lower price.

These temperature controllers feature a modular snap-together design that allows users to add channels as needed. Each channel can be configured with a different control mode and output type, making it possible to tailor a system to the application’s specific requirements.

Up to eight independent control loops are possible, each loop supporting thermocouple, RTD, mA, mV, or voltage inputs, and voltage, current, voltage pulse, or relay outputs. All models include a second relay output that is useful for alarming or dual heating and cooling applications, and can support PID, On/Off, Ramp/Soak, or manual control modes as well as 12 different alarm modes. Configuration of SOLO modular controllers is accomplished using the free SL-SOFT SOLO configuration and monitoring software and the built-in Modbus RS-485 communications port.

The new SOLO modular temperature controllers are UL-listed, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/modular-temp-controllers