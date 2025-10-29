Solving modern engineering challenges with high-performance plastics

Though these materials require complex processes to manufacture, they have unique properties and a transformative impact on modern engineering and design. In this article, Trelleborg experts highlight how high-performance plastics solve critical challenges, the benefits they provide over alternatives such as metal, and the specialized expertise needed to unlock their full potential.

In the quest for materials that withstand extreme conditions, high-performance plastics (HPPs) excel where traditional materials fall short. These advanced polymers offer superior performance in high-temperature, high-pressure, and chemically aggressive environments. From lightweighting vehicles in the automotive sector to ensuring purity in semiconductor manufacturing, HPPs are powering innovation across industries.

What are HPPs?

HPPs are a category of polymers known for their exceptional ability to maintain their mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties when subjected to harsh operating conditions. The term can refer to specific polymer families, such as polyetheretherketone (PEEK) or polyamide-imide (PAI), or to standard polymers that have been engineered with additives to boost their capabilities.

For instance, adding carbon fiber to polyphthalamide (PPA) significantly increases its strength, while incorporating polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) into PEEK reduces friction and improves wear resistance. The key is achieving the perfect balance between the base resin and the right fillers to create a material tailored for a specific application’s demands. This customization allows HPPs to deliver targeted solutions where off-the-shelf materials fall short.

Advantages of HPPs over other materials

The shift from traditional materials, particularly metal, to HPPs is driven by their functional benefits. These plastics are not just substitutes; they are upgrades that enhance performance, efficiency, and longevity.

Lighter weight and improved efficiency

A primary advantage of HPPs is their lower density compared to metals. Replacing a steel component, such as a washer or bearing, with a polymer alternative can reduce the overall weight of a system. In applications such as automotive or aerospace, this weight reduction directly translates to improved fuel efficiency, as less mechanical energy is needed to power the application.

Durability and corrosion resistance

Metal components are often susceptible to corrosion, especially when exposed to water or harsh chemicals. HPPs are resistant to corrosion, eliminating a common failure point and extending the service life of components, thereby reducing maintenance costs and downtime. Furthermore, their flexibility allows them to conform to mating hardware, absorbing tolerances and reducing wear on adjacent parts.

Noise, vibration, and harshness reduction

Unlike metals, which readily transmit noise and vibration, HPPs have natural damping properties. By using HPP components, engineers can create quieter and smoother-operating machinery. This is a significant benefit in automotive drivetrains and industrial automation, where reducing operational noise and vibration improves the user experience and can extend the life of the entire assembly.

Excelling in extreme temperatures

HPPs truly shine in demanding conditions. Their unique molecular structures enable them to perform reliably where many other materials would fail. Many industrial and automotive processes operate at elevated temperatures that can compromise the structural integrity of standard plastics and even some metals. HPPs such as PEEK, polyphenylene sulfide, and PAI are specifically formulated to withstand these harsh thermal environments. They retain their strength and dimensional stability at continuous service temperatures that can exceed 400° F (200° C), making them ideal for components near engines, in downhole drilling, or in high-temperature processing equipment.

Handling high pressure-velocity applications

Pressure-velocity (PV) represents the combined load and speed a component can handle, a critical metric for bearings, seals, and thrust washers. HPPs are exceptionally well-suited for high-PV applications. Their performance is optimized by carefully selecting materials and integrating fillers that manage friction and wear. The design process for these components requires a holistic evaluation of the operating environment, including temperature, chemical exposure, and thermal management, to ensure the material’s PV limit is not exceeded.

Manufacturing challenges and HPPs

Creating parts from HPPs, especially when enhanced with additives, means overcoming several technical hurdles related to tooling, temperature control, and managing shrinkage. For instance, HPPs can be extremely abrasive to machinery, so specialized screw and barrel systems are often required to protect equipment and prolong its service life. The unique molecular structure of HPPs can make achieving optimal material flow difficult in multicavity molds, necessitating precise temperature management throughout the molding process.

Unlike standard polymers, which melt between 392 and 527° F (200 and 275° C), HPPs demonstrate much higher melt temperatures, sometimes reaching up to 797° F (425° C). Keeping all mold components at consistent temperatures is challenging; programmable thermal control systems using treated soft water can maintain water temperatures as high as 440° F (227° C) for reliable operation.

Thermal management in HPP molding is intricate — careful control of tool temperatures is key to ensuring proper mechanical properties, cycle efficiency, and part crystallinity. Flat, high-precision parts are especially susceptible to warping; robust cooling strategies are essential to minimize this issue. Additionally, as molded parts cool to room temperature, they shrink in volume. Designing molds that factor in shrinkage while optimizing cooling requires substantial expertise and hands-on experience.

Formulating HPPs is also more involved than working with typical plastics. The pool of suitable additives and fillers is limited, as they must withstand high temperatures and blend well with the HPP matrix. This complexity calls for advanced technical know-how and close collaboration with suppliers to develop custom blends tailored to specific requirements.

Case study:

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions’ team at its River Falls, Wisconsin, facility successfully developed an HPP component for a turbo-related application using polyetherketoneetherketoneketone (PEKEKK).

Previously, the customer faced significant supplier quality and processing issues, including dimensional capability problems and equipment failures due to the material’s tendency to cross-link if not processed correctly. Trelleborg experts overcame PEKEKK processing issues by ensuring the equipment was properly balanced for shot size and by keeping material moving to avoid crosslinking and equipment failures. They also responded quickly to any cycle interruptions to prevent the material from sitting too long in the barrel, which can result in stalled equipment and broken screws.

Therefore, producing quality HPP components requires more than just the right equipment. It also demands deep expertise in tooling design, process simulation, and advanced material formulation.

Trelleborg has invested in these capabilities at River Falls with industry-leading infrastructure, including all-electric machines with AI-driven controls, advanced process monitoring with cavity pressure sensing, and sophisticated material conditioning systems. This blend of specialized equipment and engineering knowledge enables the team to deliver high-volume, tight-tolerance HPP components that meet demanding industry standards, especially in challenging or regulated applications.

Real-world applications and solutions

The versatility of HPPs allows them to solve problems in a wide array of industries, from automotive and aerospace to medical and semiconductor.

Guide rings and bearings: In hydraulic cylinders for excavators and other heavy machinery, plastic guide rings absorb sideload forces, preventing metal-to-metal contact. This reduces friction, lowers wear rates, and extends the service life of the system.

Thrust washers: Automotive transmissions and torque converters are demanding, high-PV environments. HPP thrust washers made from materials such as polyaryleetherketone (PAEK) can handle these conditions, providing reliable performance where traditional materials may fail.

Semiconductor manufacturing: The ultraclean environments required for semiconductor production demand materials that do not contaminate the process. HPPs offer the required purity and chemical resistance for components used in this industry.

The ultraclean environments required for semiconductor production demand materials that do not contaminate the process. HPPs offer the required purity and chemical resistance for components used in this industry. Aerospace components: The push for lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft makes HPPs an ideal choice for a variety of nonstructural and structural components, offering weight savings without compromising on strength or thermal stability.

As regulations evolve, HPPs also provide forward-looking solutions. With growing concerns over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), component manufacturers are collaborating with material suppliers to develop and test PFAS-free wear additives and base polymers, offering customers a path to compliance without sacrificing performance.

Materials for the future of engineering

HPPs represent a significant leap forward in material science. Their ability to reduce weight, resist corrosion, and withstand extreme temperatures and pressures allows engineers to design more efficient, reliable, and durable systems. While the challenges of manufacturing these components are substantial, they can be overcome with specialized expertise, advanced technology, and a collaborative partnership approach. As industries continue to push the boundaries of performance, HPPs will be an essential tool for turning ambitious designs into reality.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

